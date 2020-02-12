Amouage new chief experience officer to take Oman brand to new heights

Redefining its position in the high-end fragrance industry, Amouage has been undertaking a transformation that will re-write the book on perfume creation and its relationships with the next generation.

Key to this has been the appointment of Marco Parsiegla as Chief Executive Officer, and now, the debut of a new role to its leadership team, the Chief Experience Officer (CXO).

Taking up this prestigious post is Renaud Salmon, whose career includes work for some of the most well-known global luxury houses like Delvaux, Louis Vuitton, Dolce&Gabbana, Alexander McQueen and Marc Jacobs. His role at the iconic brand positions him at the helm of what will be known as the “Amouage Creative Collective”, a diverse team of creative experts who will lead the journey towards the brand’s reimagined future.

Enlisting a hub of exceptional artists, from perfumers, photographers, videographers, designers, to editors, the “Amouage Creative Collective” is a groundbreaking approach to fragrance creation, transcending the constraints of a single creative director.

A mix of established names and emerging figures, the team will unify the strategic and creative ambitions of the house, have creative freedom on all its interactions with consumers, and be the voice of the brand. The idea, believes Pasiegla, is to reimagine the way fragrances are crafted, communicated, purchased and, ultimately, enjoyed.

“Amouage became one of the world’s most sought-after luxury fragrance brands thanks to its utmost attention to craftsmanship and absolute commitment to the highest quality standards. Now, as the global beauty market changes, we are taking the opportunity to reinvent the way we connect with our customers every day.” said Parsiegla. “We look forward to seeing Renaud drive the continued development of Amouage’s world-class perfumes, with his vast expertise and innovative approach.”

Belgium-born, Renaud Salmon started his career as an intern at Belgian luxury goods house Delvaux, and has since worked his way through many of the world’s leading luxury brands. With a business background, but trained in fragrances and photography, he progressively became the trusted right-hand of world-class fashion designers, creating coherent fragrance universes. Having worked and lived in Brussels, Geneva, Milano, London, Paris and New York, Salmon brings an international energy to Amouage. In his role, he will be responsible for every aspect of the brand’s consumer touchpoints, including product creation, brand image, communication and merchandising. A special focus will be on the digital and social elements to reach the next generation of Amouage consumers around the globe.

“It is an honour for me to join Amouage, especially at this pivotal moment in its history. For nearly 40 years, people have been passionate about the house, its products of exceptional quality and its commitment to creative freedom,” said Salmon. “As the fragrance world has become more crowded, we will reinforce the duality that makes Amouage unique: a brand born in Oman with the dream to restore the great art of perfumery in the region, infused with cutting-edge international creativity. Today, we are embarking on a journey to enrich the essence of Amouage, with a Creative Collective of artists from different generations, cultures, genders and skills. I look forward to witness how these creators, together, will forge the Amouage of tomorrow.”

