Americans experience long bouts of unemployment

WASHINGTON: The US economy created the fewest jobs in five months in October and more Americans are working part time, underscoring the challenges the next president faces to keep the recovery from the pandemic on track as fiscal stimulus dries up and new COVID-19 cases explode across the country.

The Labor Department’s closely watched employment report on Friday also showed 3.6 million people out of work for more than six months. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took the lead over President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia for the first time on Friday, putting him on the verge of winning the White House.

“Initially, the recovery was breathtaking, but has lost much steam,” said Sung Won Sohn, an economics professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. “With no fiscal stimulus and the resurgence of coronavirus, job gains will be tougher to achieve in the future.”

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 638,000 jobs last month after rising by 672,000 in September. That was the smallest gain since the jobs recovery started in May and left employment 10.1 million below its peak in February.

Employment was held back by the departure of 147,000 temporary workers hired for the 2020 Census. A 271,000 increase in leisure and hospitality jobs accounted for about two-fifths of the payrolls gain last month. Employment in business services increased by 208,000, with about half in temporary help services. — Reuters

