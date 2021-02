Americans earning $60K should get stimulus checks: Yellen

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (pictured) said that American workers who earn $60,000 per year should receive stimulus checks as part of the White House’s proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

“The exact details of how it should be targeted are to be determined, but struggling middle class families need help,” Yellen said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

The White House has said it is open to negotiation on who should be eligible to receive the proposed $1,400 checks, and has declined to specify where it thinks the income cutoff should be.

“President (Joe) Biden is certainly willing to work with members of Congress to define what’s fair and he wouldn’t want to see a household making over $300,000 receive these payments,” Yellen said, without offering further detail.

If Congress approves the $1.9 trillion plan, the country would get back to full employment next year, Yellen said.

Republicans on Capitol Hill have resisted the administration’s Covid-19 relief plan, concerned it would unnecessarily increase the national debt following the $4 trillion in aid Congress passed last year. — Reuters

