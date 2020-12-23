American Airlines begins return of workers

American Airlines is beginning the phased return of furloughed workers after Congress passed a massive COVID-19 aid package with $15 billion in payroll support for airlines, its executives said in a staff memo.

“While pay and benefits will be restored right away, people will be asked to return to the operation in phases,” CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom said in the memo, released by American.

Air passenger traffic is down by about 70 per cent versus a year ago as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the travel industry.

— Reuters

