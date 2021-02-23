America mourns over 500,000 Covid-19 deaths

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden led Americans in observing a moment of silence on Monday to commemorate the grim milestone of more than 500,000 US deaths from Covid-19, urging Americans to set aside partisan differences and fight the pandemic together.

“Today we mark a truly grim, heartbreaking milestone — 500,071 dead. That’s more Americans who have died in one year in this pandemic than in World War One, World War Two and the Vietnam War combined,” Biden said in emotional remarks at the White House. “But as we acknowledge the scale of this mass death in America, we remember each person and the life they lived. They’re people we knew.”

Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff marked a moment of silence outdoors at the White House after the president’s remarks, bowing their heads somberly.

Five hundred lit candles lined the White House steps to commemorate the dead and a military band played a soaring rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

The president called on Americans to remain vigilant in fighting the pandemic by continuing to wear masks, observe social distancing and receive vaccinations when it is their turn.

“We must end the politics and misinformation that has divided families, communities and the country, and has cost too many lives already. ‘‘It’s not Democrats and Republicans who are dying from the virus. It’s our fellow Americans,” Biden said. — AFP