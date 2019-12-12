Main 

Amerat to Bausher Mountain Road partially closed

Oman Observer 0 Comments ,

Muscat: Al-Jabal Street (Amerat to Bausher Mountain Road) is partially closed until the morning of December 15 for maintenance.

Drivers are requested to use the Wadi Adei- Al Amerat road as an alternative.

Meanwhile, the Hamriyah -Al Amerat Bridge will be closed (in the direction towards Al Amerat) until December 31 for periodical maintenance work.

“Please follow the traffic instructions and use alternative roads,” said Muscat Municipality in a statement.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4748 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Conde Nast conference dwells on mindful luxury

Oman Observer Comments Off on Conde Nast conference dwells on mindful luxury

Angry Iraqi PM demands annulment of Kurd independence referendum

Oman Observer Comments Off on Angry Iraqi PM demands annulment of Kurd independence referendum

22 expats arrested for infiltration

Oman Observer Comments Off on 22 expats arrested for infiltration

Leave a Reply