Amerat to Bausher Mountain Road partially closed

Muscat: Al-Jabal Street (Amerat to Bausher Mountain Road) is partially closed until the morning of December 15 for maintenance.

Drivers are requested to use the Wadi Adei- Al Amerat road as an alternative.

Meanwhile, the Hamriyah -Al Amerat Bridge will be closed (in the direction towards Al Amerat) until December 31 for periodical maintenance work.

“Please follow the traffic instructions and use alternative roads,” said Muscat Municipality in a statement.