Amendments to Insurance Companies Law discussed

MUSCAT: The State Council’s Economic Committee discussed draft amendments of some provisions of the Insurance Companies Law and the Takaful Insurance Law, referred by Majlis Ash’shura.

The committee held its meeting under the chairmanship of Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah al Harthy in the presence of the committee members, on Tuesday.

During its eighth regular meeting of the second annual sitting, the Economic Committee discussed its report on the Accelerators of the ‘Omani Economic Growth Amid Covid-19’ which aims to identify the impact of the crisis on the national economy particularly the banking sector and the labour market with a view of supporting the government’s efforts towards economic recovery. The report is also aimed at identifying the accelerators of economic growth and prioritising economic enablers for economic diversification. The meeting approved the minutes of the previous meeting and took suitable decisions on certain issues. Meanwhile, the sub-committee of the State Council’s Social Committee tasked with studying the draft psychiatric health law, discussed the introduction to the law under the chairmanship of Dr Mona bint Ahmed al Sadoon.

The committee reviewed similar laws of the Arab countries with the aim of proposing a draft psychiatric health law that responds to the local and international developments.