Ambassadors visit Al Ansab Wetland

MUSCAT: Haya Water recently hosted a number of ambassadors of brotherly and friendly countries accredited to the Sultanate on a special visit to Al Ansab Wetland. Al Ansab Wetland is one of the most important environmental, tourist and health milestones in the Sultanate since the wetland attracts different types of migratory and local birds. The wetland is home to more than 300 bird species. The wetland has been a vital spot for a large number of visitors, photographers as well as researchers.

Hussein bin Hassan Abdel Hussein, CEO of Haya Water, said: “We are delighted to host their excellencies as they are best conveyor of the true image of the wetland. It reflects the important environmental role played by the company in preserving the environment and protecting human health and safety by converting wastewater into an environmentally friendly product. Moreover, this visit seeks to promote the wetland as a tourist destination located in the heart of Muscat.”

During the visit, many migratory and local birds were seen and the guests received from the wetland team a detailed explanation about the birds’ life cycle, their regular annual seasons, and ways of living. They also observed the variety of Omani trees and plants available at the wetland. It is worth noting that these wetlands were formed as a result of safe and healthy discharge of treated water in accordance with international standards and specifications. Eventually they formed natural scenes diversified distinctive wildlife.