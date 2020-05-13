World 

Amazon launches three new models of Fire tablet

Jerome Ebuen

Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday launched three new versions of its Fire tablets with more storage and faster performance.

The new line up of Fire HD, which includes Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus and Fire HD 8 Kids, will be available online starting at $89.99.

The Fire line of tablets, first launched as Kindle Fire in 2011, was seen as a contender to Apple Inc’s dominance over the tablet market.

Amazon shares were up 2% and smaller rival Roku Inc’s shares were down 1%. — Reuters

