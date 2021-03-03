Alpha edge IT Works in sensational super over

MUSCAT: Arm Alpha rode on Aqib Ilyas’ amazing power-hitting prowess to beat IT Works in a sensational super over contest after both the teams tied the Premier Division T20 League game played under the floodlights at OC Turf 1 in Amerat on Tuesday.

Requiring 17 to win in the super over, Alpha saw its talisman Aqib tonk two big sixes off Shakeel Ahmed in a successful chase off the last ball, sealing a nail-biting win.

Earlier, IT Works bowled exceptionally well to dismiss Alpha for 116 in 19.2 overs, Khawar Ali and Muhammed Nadeem taking three wickets each while Zeeshan Maqsood bagged two. Aqib and Sanuth Ebrahim were Alpha’s main scorers with 29 and 26 runs respectively.

Defending a small total, Alpha came back hard on their opponent to set the tone for a pulsating contest.

Teetering at 35 for 5 in the 9th over, IT Works were staring at defeat before Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood began to lead its fightback.

Facing a menacing attack full of Oman bowlers, IT Works had to rely on Zeeshan’s experience and skill to tie the game off the last ball of the final over, taking the contest to a super over that they lost on the last ball.

Zeeshan was 61 not out and IT Works 116 for 9 when the 20-over tussle ended in a tie.

OWCA too good for PSM

Oman Women’s Cricket Academy (OWCA) thrashed Pakistan School Muscat Women by 9 wickets in a one-sided Women’s League game at OC Turf 1 in Amerat on Tuesday.

PSM were bundled out for a paltry 22 inside 12 overs. Shreya Dhuri started the slide with her magnificent spell of 4 overs in which she gave away only four runs and took three wickets. Anshita Lalit and Saya Channa bowled well too, taking two wickets each.

OWCA raced to the target in just 2.4 overs, scoring 23 for 1 with Nayan Anil unbeaten at 8 with two boundaries. OWCA have won two of the three games they have played so far, occupying second position behind leaders ISC Women who have won all the three games they played so far.

MCCC Yellow end

campaign undefeated

Aaryan Nishit struck an unbeaten 109 off 76 as MCCC Yellow trounced MCCC Blue by 159 runs, ending their Junior League Under-16 campaign without losing a game with a maximum 10 points to emerge on top of the table.

Indian School Muscat ended up second with 8 points from 5 games.

Aaryan’s century and Dhyan Deepak’s 82 were the highlights of MCCC Yellow’s 253 for 5 in 30 overs.

Muhammed Hamza then picked up 3 for 8 as Yellow dismissed Blue for a meagre 94 in 30 overs. Pranaav Chintala bagged 2 for 18. Hardik Umesh top-scored with 18.

BRIEF SCORES

Premier Division T20 League

Arm Alpha 116 all out in 19.2 overs (Aqib Ilyas 29 – 3×4, 2×6, Sanuth Ebrahim 26 – 3×4, 1×6. Khawar Ali 3-11, Muhammed Nadeem 3-22, Zeeshan Maqsood 2-08) tied with IT Works 116 for 9 in 20 overs (Zeeshan Maqsood 61 not out – 7×4, 2×6. Waseem Akhtar 12 – 2×4. Sanuth Ebrahim 3-14, Bilal Khan 2-14, Kaleemullah 2-19). Super Over: IT Works 16 for 1 (Zeeshan Maqsood 16 not out) lost to Arm Alpha 17 for 1 (Aqib Ilyas 17 not out).

Women’s League T20

PSM Women 22 all out in 11.2 overs (Sadia Hussain 6 not out. Shreya Dhuri 3-04, Anshita Lalit 2-02, Saya Channa 2-10) lost to OWCA 23 for 1 in 2.4 overs (Nayan Anil 8 not out – 2×4) by 9 wickets.

Junior League U16

MCCC Yellow 253 for 5 in 30 overs (Aaryan Nishit 109 – 13×4, Dhyan Deepak 82 – 11×4, Jagan Sreekanth 2-42) beat MCCC BLUE 94 all out in 30 overs (Hardik Umesh 18 – 3×4, Muhammad Hamza 3-8, Pranaav Chintala 2-18) by 159 runs.

Junior League U13

Indian School Muscat 297 for 0 in 20 overs (Pachisia Ojjus 143 – 22×4, Shah Jeet 116 – 17×4) beat ISWK-B 118 for 8 in 20 overs (Gautham Midhun 28 – 3×4, Kuttiraja Giriharan 2-16) by 179 runs.

Bosher Sports Centre B 138 for 5 in 20 overs (Naushad Nalla 56 – 7×4, Asad Kashif 2-11) lost to PSM 139 for 6 in 19.2 overs (Syed Taha 28 – 1×4, Haseeb P 27 – 3×4, Mohammed Hanif 26 – 3×4, Yukta Muchandi 2-12) by 4 wickets.