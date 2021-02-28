Almost 100 migrants rescued, 20 missing

Almost 100 migrants were rescued off Libya’s west coast on Sunday as they made failed attempts to reach Europe, while around 20 were missing. People traffickers have thrived amid the lawlessness that followed the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011, making the country an important conduit for migrants seeking safety and a better life in Europe.

The Libyan coastguard rescued the mostly African migrants as they attempted perilous sea crossings to Italy and brought them to a naval base in the capital Tripoli, where they were met by a team from the International Organization for Migration. — AFP