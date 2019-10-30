All visitors urged to avail eVisa before travel: ROP

Muscat: Royal Oman Police (ROP) has reiterated all visitors requiring visas traveling to Oman shall obtain it online before travel.

“This will facilitate easy and efficient processing at the border posts. Visa on arrival is now an exception to the rule and eVisas should be used wherever possible,” ROP said.

Currently, expatriates (and relatives accompanying them) residing in the GCC can avail tourist visas without a sponsor for weeks, and extendable for a week, Visa fees are RO5.

Other conditions include the person should have a valid residence in any GCC country, from the professions approved to enter without a sponsor, valid passport for a period not less than six months.

The expatriate should come directly from one of the GCC countries if they wish to take advantage of this facility.

British nationals need a visa to enter Oman and visitors should apply for e-visa before traveling at evisa.rop.gov.om, said the UK Embassy in Oman.

“If you’re traveling as a tourist, you can apply for an unsponsored visa. For all others, please follow the guidance on the e-visa website,” the Embassy said.

Applicants must have a six-month valid passport and the length of stay in Oman should not exceed 72 hours. He should have enough money to cover expenses and an onward ticket. A short stay transit visa for a 24-hour stay is also available on similar conditions.

Visit visa for both 10 and 30 days is granted to a person with a valid Schengen visa or a valid visa to one of the following countries (USA, UK, Canada, Australia or Japan).

An official at the emigration department of Muscat International Airport said the visa on arrival is available, for example, nationals coming from one of the eligible countries such as the UK, for one month stay (RO20) and a ten-day stay (RO7).