All travellers to UK will be tested twice upon arrival
Britain will test all travelers arriving in the country twice for COVID-19, in an attempt to control the spread of new variants of the virus, the Telegraph reported on Friday.
The government previously announced quarantine measures starting February 15 for people entering the country from COVID-19 hot spots.
Testing will now include arrivals from all countries in addition to those coming from the hot spots, the Telegraph reported, adding that Health Secretary Matt Hancock will announce the plans next week.