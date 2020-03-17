All travellers to be quarantined from today: MOH

Muscat: All travelers entering the Sultanate from all points of entry (land, sea, and air) including Omanis will be quarantined from March 17, 2020, said Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH).

This is in accordance with the decisions issued by the Supreme Committee entrusted with investigating the coronavirus (COVID-19) on March 15, regarding imposing the quarantine on all travelers entering the Sultanate from all points of entry (land, sea, and air) including Omanis.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has urged all travelers entering the Sultanate from the various points of entry (land, sea, and air) as of the date March 02, to adhere to imposing the home or institutional quarantine.

“In case any symptoms appear, contact the MOH Contact Center or the nearest health institution,” the MOH said.

