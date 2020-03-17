Front Stories Local 

All travellers to be quarantined from today: MOH

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: All travelers entering the Sultanate from all points of entry (land, sea, and air) including Omanis will be quarantined from March 17, 2020, said Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH).

This is in accordance with the decisions issued by the Supreme Committee entrusted with investigating the coronavirus (COVID-19) on March 15, regarding imposing the quarantine on all travelers entering the Sultanate from all points of entry (land, sea, and air) including Omanis.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has urged all travelers entering the Sultanate from the various points of entry (land, sea, and air) as of the date March 02, to adhere to imposing the home or institutional quarantine.

“In case any symptoms appear, contact the MOH Contact Center or the nearest health institution,” the MOH said.

 

a

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5473 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Action against sale of used cars

Oman Observer Comments Off on Action against sale of used cars

Sayyid Badr tours Al Batinah marine zone

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sayyid Badr tours Al Batinah marine zone

Weather: Rains reported; Winds to cause dust rising

Oman Observer Comments Off on Weather: Rains reported; Winds to cause dust rising