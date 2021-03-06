All set for the HM Cup final

MUSCAT, March 6 –

Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth and Oman Football Association (OFA) are all set to kick off the 2020-21 His Majesty’s Cup Football Championship final which will take place on Sunday between the defending champions, Dhofar, and three times winner, Al Suwaiq, at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

The main organising committee of the coveted Cup had a site visit to the venue on Thursday in presence of all members from different government and private sector entities.

The members stand on the final logistics and technical preparations for the prestigious championship. On the other hand, the organising committee announced that inline to the instructions of the Supreme Committee tasked with dealing with Covid-19 pandemic, this edition of HM Cup will not feature attendance of the crowds due to the ongoing pandemic.

The exceptional categories who can present the final match are: the officials from Dhofar and Al Suwaiq clubs, invitees and media representatives.

The Dhofar team arrived in Muscat to have a short camp prior the final match while Al Suwaiq are underway in their technical shape for the much-awaited final clash. Both teams had met in 2017 and the match ended for Al Suwaiq 2-0.

OFA announced earlier the refereeing list who will officiate the final match. The referee Yaqoob Abdul Baqi will be the main umpire of the match while Abdullah al Jardani is his first assistant, Mohammed al Ghazali as the second assistant and Salim al Abri as the fourth referee.

Also, the final match of the coveted Cup will feature more umpires including referee Jamal al Obaidani as the first additional umpire and Ali al Harthi as the second additional referee.

Referee Khalid al Hinai will evaluate the referee team.

Adil Al Balushi