All-round Maqsood, Nadeem power IT Works to victory

MUSCAT: IT Works rode on the class of Oman’s premier all-rounders Zeeshan Maqsood and Muhammed Nadeem to defeat Arm Alpha by 4 wickets in a keenly-contested Premier Division 50-over League opener at Oman Cricket’s Turf 1 in Al Amerat on Friday.

Alpha failed to post a big total on the board, scoring a modest 166 all out in 45.1 overs as Maqsood and Nadeem ran through the side, taking three wickets each.

Left-arm spinner Shakeel Ahmed bowled a miserly spell too, taking two wickets for only 17 runs. Parth Trivedi top-scored for Alpha with a solid 64.

IT Works were in deep trouble at 28 for 4 in 11 overs before Maqsood joined Hammad Mirza, adding 54 runs for the fifth wicket to put the chase back on track. He was then involved in a match-winning 54-run partnership with Nadeem before being bowled by young Ubaid Ullah for a vital 50 off 73.

Nadeem (30 not out) and Khurram Khan (23 not out off 8) then saw IT Works home for an exciting 4-wicket win with a good 65 balls to spare.

Brief scores (Premier Division 50-over League): Arm Alpha 166 all out in 45.1 overs (Parth Trivedi 64 – 2×4, 2×6, Ubaid Ullah 30 – 3×4, Zeeshan Maqsood 3-21, Muhammed Nadeem 3-41, Shakeel Ahmad 2-17) lost to IT Works 167 for 6 in 39.1 overs (Zeeshan Maqsood 50 – 5×4, Hammad Mirza 34 – 6×4, Muhammed Nadeem 30 – 3×4, Kaleemullah 4-38) by 4 wickets.

Aqil, Amir power ARTT

to another huge win

Unbeaten Arabian Region Travel and Tourism (ARTT) continued to collect massive victories in A Division 50-over League, thrashing a hapless Basta CT by 218 runs thanks to wonderful performances by Aqil Khan and Ayed Amir Ali at OC Turf 2 on Saturday.

Amir Ali top-scored with a run-a-ball 90 while Khan contributed a solid 70 to set up another big total by ARTT that also saw valuable contributions from young Adeel Abbas (48), Ahmed Murtaz (42) and Mohsin Qureshi (30).

Basta could not stand up to ARTT’s bowling might too, folding up for a feeble 104 in the 31st over. Khan was brilliant with the ball too, taking 5 for 11 in 8 overs, three of which were maiden.

Qureshi bowled well too, taking 3 for 29.

Brief scores (A Division 50 overs League): ARTT 322 for 8 in 50 overs (Syed Amir Ali 90 – 9×4, Aqil Khan 70 – 7×4, Adeel Abbas 48 – 6×4, Ahmed Murtaz 42 – 7×4, 1×6, Mohsin Qureshi 30 – 1×4, 3×6, Javed Abrar 22 – 1×4, 3×6. Shahid Mehmood 2-46, Peter 2-57) smashed Basta CT 104 all out in 30.2 overs (Chirag 44 – 3×4. Aqil Khan 5-11, Mohsin Qureshi 3-29) by 218 runs.

Zawawi Powertech

go top with win

Zawawi Powertech rose to the top of A Division League with an impressive 113 -run win over OCT Muscat in a one-sided game at OC Turf 2 on Friday.

OCT Muscat did well to dismiss Zawawi for 214 in 35.4 overs but failed to show the same zeal with the bat, folding up for a disappointing 101 in 38 overs against brilliant bowling by Kannan Prabhakaran (4 for 23) and Natarajan Kalairasan (3 for 15).

Earlier, Nalaka Pathum’s 40-ball 64 was the highlight of Zawawi’s innings which could not last longer due to brilliant bowling byMohammed Rashad and Khalid al Balushi who claimed four and three wickets respectively.

Brief scores (A Division): Zawawi Powertech 214 all out in 35.4 overs (Nalaka Pathum 64 – 8×4, 3×6, Natarajan Kalairasan 26 – 3×4, Mohammed Rashad 4-27, Khalid al Balushi 3-36) bt OCT Muscat 101 all out in 38 overs (Majid Hussein 33 – 2×4, Kannan Prabhakaran 4-23, Natarajan Kalairasan 3-15) by 113 runs.