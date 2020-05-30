Local 

All roads leading to wilayats of Dhofar Governorate are now open

SALALAH: Engineer Said bin Mohammed Tabouk, Director-General of Roads and Land Transport in Dhofar Governorate affirmed that all roads leading to the wilayats of Dhofar have been reopened for traffic following completion of clean-up operations. Alternative roads have been opened to replace roads that were blocked due to impact of impact of heavy rain.

The Salalah-Thamriat road that leads to Muscat Governorate has been opened for traffic. Besides a temporary dirt road in lieu of the blocked Salalah-Taqa road, the official said.

The Taqa-Mirbat, Mirbat-Sadah-Hasik have also been reopened after the cleaning of rocks that fell on the Hasik-Al Shuaimiyah road. The road linking Salalah to Rakhyout and Dhalkout as well as the Thamrait-Al Mazyouna road leading to the Republic of Yemen, remained open to traffic, the official said. —ONA

