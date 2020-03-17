Main 

All public parks in Oman to remain closed

Oman Observer , ,

Muscat: The Minister of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources (MRMWR) has issued two ministerial decisions pursuant to the decisions of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19.

In its first article 2020/94, it closed the public parks during the period decided by the Supreme Committee.  The second article stipulated the implementation of this decision on March 17.

Whereas, the second resolution No. 95/2020 stipulated in its first article prohibiting the provision of hookah of all kinds in cafes or public or private places during the period from March 15 to April 13. While the second article stipulated that the suspension period be extended according to the decisions issued by the higher committee.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5473 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Sultanate marks Omani Craft Day tomorrow

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate marks Omani Craft Day tomorrow

Musannah Race Week 2018 is ready to welcome sailors

Oman Observer Comments Off on Musannah Race Week 2018 is ready to welcome sailors

Oman Post to launch futuristic concept stores to boost revenues

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Oman Post to launch futuristic concept stores to boost revenues