All public parks in Oman to remain closed

Muscat: The Minister of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources (MRMWR) has issued two ministerial decisions pursuant to the decisions of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19.

In its first article 2020/94, it closed the public parks during the period decided by the Supreme Committee. The second article stipulated the implementation of this decision on March 17.

Whereas, the second resolution No. 95/2020 stipulated in its first article prohibiting the provision of hookah of all kinds in cafes or public or private places during the period from March 15 to April 13. While the second article stipulated that the suspension period be extended according to the decisions issued by the higher committee.