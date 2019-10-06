All-out efforts to combat cybercrimes

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) said that cybercrimes cause enormous losses to individuals, companies and also to the nation.

It said that the most prominent types of crimes against commercial establishments are phishing and email hacking while most individuals fall victims to fraud.

Brigadier Rashid bin Salem al Badi, Director-General of Criminal Investigations, said the Royal Oman Police is making multiple efforts to prevent financial fraud

by raising the efficiency of workers in banking institutions in line with the global technological developments.

It may be noted Royal Oman Police and Bank Muscat have come together to launch an anti-fraud awareness campaign, which will educate the public so that they do not fall prey to various cyber frauds that are being perpetrated by fraudsters from all across the globe.

Related