All kinds of sports activities to remain closed, SC

Muscat: A reference to the decision of the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling the developments resulting from Covid-19 regarding the suspension of official and private sports activities in the various governorates, starting Thursday, April 1, 2021 until further notice.

The Supreme Committee would like to clarify that the decision includes:

Suspending sports activities in sports stadiums of all kinds, including artificial turf fields “tartan.”

Suspending sports activities in closed gyms.