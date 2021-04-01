Main 

All kinds of sports activities to remain closed, SC

Oman Observer

Muscat: A reference to the decision of the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling the developments resulting from Covid-19 regarding the suspension of official and private sports activities in the various governorates, starting Thursday, April 1, 2021 until further notice.

The Supreme Committee would like to clarify that the decision includes:

Suspending sports activities in sports stadiums of all kinds, including artificial turf fields “tartan.”

Suspending sports activities in closed gyms.

You May Also Like

African nationals arrested for money fraud

Oman Observer Comments Off on African nationals arrested for money fraud

New firm to boost 1 Million Date Palm Tree Project

Oman Observer Comments Off on New firm to boost 1 Million Date Palm Tree Project

SQU bags 8 medals in GCC college games

Oman Observer Comments Off on SQU bags 8 medals in GCC college games