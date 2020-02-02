All imported products to be checked for quality

Muscat: All products imported to the Sultanate will be checked for their compliance with quality and standards before they reach the markets.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Sunday, the checks will be done in cooperation with the competent government authorities.

“All the products imported to the Sultanate will be subjected to the checks for their quality and conformity with standard specifications. This will be done regardless of the origin of the country or the barcode on the products ”, the ministry said in an online statement.

The monitoring of the products, to be a continuous process, will also be done for the validity period as well, it added.

Earlier, Khamis bin Abdul Rahman al Farsi, Director General of Standards and Metrology in the ministry had asked traders and suppliers in the Sultanate to import products directly from the countries of origin without involving commercial intermediaries.

In a statement, following seizure of electrical devices that did not meet the standards last month, he emphasizing that the ministry, with other competent government institutions, has been monitoring the specifications, standards and quality of products, as well as their conformity with the origin .

The Ministry seized a number of imported electrical devices that do not conform to the standard specifications in the Sultanate by examining samples of these products in the ministry’s laboratories.

He said that in cooperation with international expertise, an Omani conformity system was established, through which conformity certificates providers are registered.

These providers inspect products in the country of origin before importing the products to the Sultanate and then they issue certificates showing their conformity to Omani specifications and safety regulations, which would promote direct import, hence obtaining safe products.