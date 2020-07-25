All guidelines to be followed by airlines, passengers: PACA

Muscat: A 14-day institutional quarantine for non-Omanis and 14-day home quarantine for citizens arriving in Oman will be mandatory, the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) confirmed on Saturday.

In a circular issued to all aircraft operators in the country, PACA said that foreign travelers must present confirmation of accommodation and means to cover its expenses.

Speaking to the Observer, an official at PACA said, “All arriving passengers in Oman, including residents, must follow the new rules. If a resident can prove has facilities for a home quarantine as per the conditions laid by the authorities, he will be allowed to stay home, but what is important is that all guidelines will have to be followed.”

It may be noted that as the circular was issued only late Thursday, rules were fully implemented by airlines as of Saturday.

Darwish, a resident, said, “My family came (wife and a child) came to Oman recently after approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “They were not asked to do the home quarantine after the thermal checks and some instructions.”

Senior manager of a leading Indian airline, “We will start implementing the guidelines soon where the passengers will be asked to present documents such as details of their accommodation and health insurance.”

Air India Express has issued an update for Oman-bound passengers traveling on Vande Bharat Mission as per the PACA guidelines.

According to an executive in Salam Air, “A resident on book tickets from us provided he brings all documents including the approval letter from the Ministry of Foreign Affair.”

While aircraft crew is exempted from the 14-day quarantine, the arriving passengers must download Tarassud+ mobile app and register before arrival as well as pay RO 5 for tracking bracelets to wear during the quarantine.

All visitors are required to have health insurance valid for the full duration of their stay in Oman. PACA has also confirmed that residents are allowed to return to the country with a permit “ issued by the

Ministry of Foreign Affairs via their embassy or sponsor or national airlines (Oman

Air and SalamAir)”.

“The two national airlines (Oman Air and SalamAir) are allowed to carry transfer passengers. Foreign

diplomats returning to Oman are excluded from the previous conditions except for the domestic

quarantine requirement,” the circular said.