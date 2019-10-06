All government agencies to accept only e-payments for services

Muscat: The Ministry of Finance has directed all government agencies to accept only electronic payments for the services offered by them from January 1, 2020.

The government will bear the one percent commission of the fee paid to the banks and would not pass the same to the citizens, a statement said.

“With e-payments government will be able to save on the operational costs of online transactions. Currently, the one percent commission, which does not exceed RO5, is already enforced by government agencies that use the electronic payment for collection of fees.”