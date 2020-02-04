All female team strives for lead in EFG Sailing Arabia

Muscat: With just two stages remaining of the 14-day EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour in Oman, the all-female team DB Schenker is increasing the pressure on the top of the leaderboard.

After three stages and covering more than 1,000KM of the pristine and scenic Omani coastline, team EFG Bank remains the one to beat in the 2020 edition of EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour and leads for a third consecutive stage. But the fight for silver is heating up, with DB Schenker quickly closing in on Groupe Atlantic.

There are only six points separating the second placed Groupe Atlantic from DB Schenker in the overall standings, following a strong showing from the all-female team in the third of the five stages that make up the tour.

Stage 3 of EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour was held in Masirah Island, a wildlife haven off the east coast of Oman that is growing in popularity with windsurfers worldwide for its flat aqua water and consistent breeze.

While Groupe Atlantic remains second in the overall standings, DB Schenker claimed the silver spot for the Masirah Stage.

Stage 4 of the 2020 EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour will be held in Sur, a port city on Oman’s eastern tip that is famous for its Green Turtle nesting grounds and reserves.

The two days of racing will begin on Wednesday February 5, with the teams to then head further north to Muscat for the title decider on February 7-8 . –ONA

Masirah Island, OMAN – FEBRUARI 3: EFG Sailing Arabia The Tour on February 3rd, 2020 in Masirah, Oman. Photo by Sander van der Borch. COPYRIGHT: Sander van der Borch / Oman Sail