Muscat lockdown from Friday

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Covid-19) held a meeting at the Interior Ministry under the chairmanship of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al-Busaidi, Minister of Interior, to follow up the situation in the Sultanate and undertake measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Due to the increase of cases of infection in different places in the Sultanate, most notably in the Wilayat of Muttrah, which has been totally locked down since 1 April 2020, the Committee decided to lock down the Governorate of Muscat through the activation of Control Checkpoints with effect from 10 am on Friday, April 10, to 10 am on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 along with the continued operation of control checkpoints.

The Supreme Committee also decided to maintain the suspension of study in all educational institutions in the Sultanate till further notice while at the same time underscoring the significance of efforts to activate online education through educational portals and platforms.

The Committee expressed thanks and appreciation for the efforts exerted by Omani diplomatic missions and cultural attache offices abroad to facilitate the repatriation of Omani citizens—particularly students—back home. ONA