All decisions based on well-studied report: SC

Muscat: Sayyid Hammoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi, Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme Committee on Covid 19, expressed his gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik for the care and generous attention given by His Majesty, which had the greatest impact on the success of its work and the achievement of its goals.

Al Busaidi also made a statement on the end of the ban on night movement.

He said that the committee makes its decisions according to specific, well-studied data submitted to it by specialists in various fields and sectors, and the ultimate goal of these decisions is to protect the individuals and society from Covid 19 and various negative effects.

Regarding the decisions to enforce lockdown between the governorates and prevent movement at night, the minister said that it was aimed at reducing the movement of individuals and their gathering, especially during Eid Al-Adha, which usually witnesses family and social gatherings. Such gatherings would have caused the spread of infection among large numbers of people.

The chairman extended his thanks and appreciation to all members of society for the high level of commitment witnessed during the closure of the governorates and the prevention of movement at night, which indicates the great discipline enjoyed by the Omani society and the uplifting of the social and national interest, which is above all consideration.

He affirmed that the members of the Omani community have been keen to adhere to the preventive measures against Covid 19, which offers a guaranteed investment for coexistence with this virus.

The Minister of Interior expressed the most sincere thanks and appreciation to the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) and the Royal Oman Police (ROP) for the outstanding efforts made to properly implement those decisions and to all health workers for their great efforts in combating this pandemic, efforts that, with the help of God Almighty, will have a positive impact on reducing the spread of the pandemic and mitigating its various effects.