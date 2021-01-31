Spotlight: All at your fingertips

Convenience at your fingertips is no longer an idiom but has become a reality. With each passing day, more spheres of life are unimaginable without new technologies, the Internet and new forms of communication channels.

The shopping habits of the people in the Sultanate are also no different. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic that forced the Sultanate to go into lockdowns and enforce strict social distancing rules, many people did their shopping online.

With safety and uncertainty in their minds, people continue to do buying and selling of goods online from any place or any time.

Online cart

Even a week’s shopping can also be taken care of online. Order anything from your shopping list — whether they are essentials or any other materials like flowers or greeting card — they are confirmed for delivery any time!

Even though prices and a wide range of goods are still the priority for most shoppers, comfort and service are starting to play a significant role in the market competition.

An online vendor told Observer, “customers are linking their purchase decisions with the accompanying services around the particular product. Surviving in Oman’s retail market means satisfying the most demanding customers”.

Sameer Ahmedi, partner of an online boutique apparels, said, “the increasing demand for more sophisticated service is the main reason why many shopping websites are coming out with customer loyalty programmes that offers new benefits”.

Yet experts foresee that a shift in consumption pattern including the switch to online as a result of the Covid-19 is set to stay even after things become relatively normal.

Growth driver

According to a report, e-commerce growth is expected to continue and at least in southeast Asia, it is predicted to be the main driver of the region’s Internet economy.

“2020 has been a year of accelerated digitalisation and we believe that it is a shift to online lifestyles that is broad, deep, and irreversible,” said Terence Pang, chief operating officer for e-commerce firm Shopee.

According to the report technological awareness among customers is expected to have a significant impact on market growth.

In this regard, points out the report, the implementation of 4G and 5G technology for connectivity purpose is increasing the exposure of online shopping for customers.

There were 4.66 million Internet users in Oman in January 2020 with their number registering an increase by 727,000 or 18 per cent between 2019 and 2020. Internet penetration in Oman stood at 92 per cent in January 2020.

More women users

According to data from National Centre for Statistics and Information, there are more women Internet users in Oman compared to men. Facebook comes in as the third most favourite social media platform with 56 per cent, Instagram 44 per cent, twitter 26 per cent and following closely is Snapchat with 24 per cent and Linked In with 10 per cent.

E-boost

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, since the breakout of the coronavirus, has approved a number of laws and legislations to facilitate e-commerce, in addition to setting up a section for follow up and support the areas in this regard.

“Different government initiatives and regulations are supporting the growth of this market. The ministry is continuously influencing people to adopt e-commerce for shopping, import, and other activities,” says the report. The ministry, during the height of the pandemic, launched ‘Shop from Your Home’ initiative to prevent transmission of coronavirus. The Oman government is encouraging home business owners and small and medium enterprises to promote their products and use modern methods and technologies to market different products internationally, says the report.