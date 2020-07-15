All 8 deaths reported from outside Muscat today

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Tuesday raised concern over the notable increase in death and infection cases in the country.

Expressing concern over the increase in death and infection cases, the Supreme Committee called on all citizens and expatriates to take maximum precaution and comply with the preventive measures.

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced that 8 people died of Covid-19, taking the total death toll in Oman to 281. Of which, four were from North Batinah, two from South Batinah and one each from Al Dhakilyah and South Sharqiyah.

With this, more Omanis (145) have now died due to COVID-19 compared to 136 residents. Of the total deaths so far, 162 has been from Muscat, 35 from North Batinah, and 39 from South Batinah.

MOH also announced 1,679 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 1,313 Omanis and 366 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 61, 247.

a total of 4, 613 people were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in Oman to 253, 444.

MOH also reported that 1,051 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 39, 038 in Oman.

A total of 89 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 530, including 139 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

On Wednesday, Muscat reported 543 cease, North Batinah (432) with 124 from Suhar, South Batinah 300 (162 in Barka), and Dhakilyah 116, Dhofar 94 and North Sharqiyah 96.

In the GCC, Saudi Arabia has 2,283 deaths, UAE 335, Qatar 150, Kuwait 396, UAE 335, and Bahrain 111.