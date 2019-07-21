World 

All 23 crew of seized British-operated tanker safe: Iranian TV

Iran said on Sunday that all 23 crew members of the seized British-flagged Stena Impero tanker were “safe and in good health”, the head of the Ports and Maritime Organisation of Iran in Hormozgan Province told state TV.

“All the 23 crew members are aboard the ship are safe and in good health in Bandar Abbas port,” said Allahmorad Afifipour.

Britain has denounced Iran’s seizure of the oil tanker in the Gulf on Friday as a “hostile act”, rejecting Tehran’s explanation that it had seized the vessel because it had been involved in an accident.

The crew are from India, Latvia, the Philippines and Russia. Reuters

