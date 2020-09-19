Local Main 

Alila Hinu Bay Resort opens in Mirbat

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Alila Hinu Bay Resort was inaugurated recently in Dhofar’s Mirbat Wilayat.

The property owned by Omani Investment Authority includes a five-star hotel with 112 rooms, villas and recreational facilities.

Alila Hinu Bay offers serenity, exclusivity, and luxury where guests can witness untouched coastline, an incredible spectrum of marine life, and nature reserves.

The beachfront property lies 87 km from Salalah International Airport and offers thoughtfully designed spaces, unparalleled quality in detail, and comfort built for artisanal living.

The resort comprises two types of guest accommodation forty-six (46) Ridge Retreats and ninety (90) Pool Villa.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

 

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7946 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Youth hostels mooted for backpackers

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Youth hostels mooted for backpackers

World Stock Exchanges Conference from Feb 27

Oman Observer Comments Off on World Stock Exchanges Conference from Feb 27

Growing initiatives to improve food self-sufficiency

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on Growing initiatives to improve food self-sufficiency