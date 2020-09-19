Alila Hinu Bay Resort opens in Mirbat

Muscat: The Alila Hinu Bay Resort was inaugurated recently in Dhofar’s Mirbat Wilayat.

The property owned by Omani Investment Authority includes a five-star hotel with 112 rooms, villas and recreational facilities.

Alila Hinu Bay offers serenity, exclusivity, and luxury where guests can witness untouched coastline, an incredible spectrum of marine life, and nature reserves.

The beachfront property lies 87 km from Salalah International Airport and offers thoughtfully designed spaces, unparalleled quality in detail, and comfort built for artisanal living.

The resort comprises two types of guest accommodation forty-six (46) Ridge Retreats and ninety (90) Pool Villa.

