Alibaba shares soar as it plays down hit from record fine

BEIJING: Shares in tech giant Alibaba climbed more than six per cent on Monday as the e-commerce titan reassured investors that a record $2.78 billion antitrust fine imposed by China would have little impact on its operations.

However, concerns that officials had not finished with a crackdown on the sector weighed on big-name firms including Tencent and JD.com.

Ant Group, whose planned record-shattering $35 billion Hong Kong-Shanghai IPO was shelved late last year amid the Chinese crackdown on Big Tech, separately announced a restructuring plan but vowed to “ensure business continuity”.

Regulators slapped Alibaba with the penalty on Saturday after a months-long probe concluded it had been abusing its dominant market position.

But in a conference call to investors on Monday, Alibaba’s board suggested the fine marked the end of the investigation, with chairman Daniel Zhang saying the penalty would not have a “negative impact” on business operations.

The government has cracked down on major Chinese tech platforms over allegations of anti-competitive behaviour, misuse of consumer data and over-aggressive expansions.

“We had good guidance on some of the specific issues under the anti-monopoly law and I would say that we are pleased that we are able to put this matter behind us,” company vice-chair Joe Tsai added.

Ant Group said it would comply with government demands that it establish a financial holding company and apply for relevant licences to bring its online lending, credit and wealth management businesses more in line with Chinese banking regulations.

Ant’s foray into the wider world of financial services has alarmed regulators who are trying to rein in soaring personal debt.

Ant Group added that it would “return to its origins (in) our payment business”, but gave few details.

Alibaba, meanwhile, will introduce measures to lower entry barriers and business costs faced by merchants on its shopping platform.

Alibaba’s stock price jumped nearly nine per cent to as high as HK$237.60 in Hong Kong on Monday morning before easing back marginally to close up 6.5 per cent.

But other tech firms took a hit with Tencent down one per cent, JD.com losing two per cent and NetEase one per cent lower. —Reuters