Ali al Habsi returns to English league with West Bromwich Albion

Oman football icon Ali al Habsi will be returning to English football as he signed with West Bromwich Albion Football Club on Thursday. The star player’s contract with the new club will be valid until the end of the existing season.

Oman’s goalkeeping great Ali al Habsi is vastly experienced playing at the green grounds of the English leagues as he played previously for Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic and Reading FC. Definitely, all these previous experiences will add great value to Ali’s new club to perform better this season and achieve their target for promotion to the top-tier league.

Al Habsi, who had completed a successful journey with Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal in the last two seasons, is looking forward to a new achievement with his new club West Bromwich.

Through his official account, the star goalkeeper said that he is very happy and excited to join West Bromwich club.

“I am very delighted to get back once again to English football as I had spent many years of my football career here. I will work very hard to help everyone in the club to push for this season in order to get promoted to Premier League,” he added.

The 37-year-old Habsi, who is Oman’s greatest goalkeeper and legend, has registered a series of successful achievements with his previous clubs. He became the first Omani to win the coveted FA Cup with Reading team. In 2006, Al Habsi was the first Arab from the GCC to play in the Premier League with Bolton Wanderers team.

West Bromwich Albion Football Club, which was formed in 1878, play currently in the Championship, the second tier of English football. The team was positioned in the eighth place currently with eight points from five games.