Algeria’s new leader pledges massive reforms

ALGIERS: Algeria’s new President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday pledged massive reforms during his five-year term in an attempt to assuage months-long protests in the energy-rich country.

Tebboune, 74, succeeds long-time ruler Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was forced to step down in April amid mass protests and pressure from the military.

Speaking in an inaugural address following his swearing-in on Thursday, Tebboune promised to work soon on amending the country’s constitution to curtail presidential powers and enshrine human rights.

“The new constitution will curb powers of the president, protect the country from one-man rule, guarantee separation between different authorities, toughen combat of corruption, and safeguard basic freedoms,” Tebboune said in the televised address.

“From now on, we will not allow tampering with public money and will not give immunity to the corrupt,” the ex-prime minister said.

Opponents consider Tebboune part of Bouteflika’s authoritarian rule, despite the fact that he was sacked three months into his time as prime minister.

Bouteflika, now aged 82, ruled energy-rich Algeria for two decades, an era that was marked by cronyism and mismanagement.

On Thursday, Tebboune also promised to diversify Algeria’s economy, reform the tax system and overhaul health, housing and education policies.

He reached out to opponents. “We all have to close the page of differences, discord and fragmentation,” Tebboune said.

He added that his election was an outcome of street protests that have roiled Algeria for months. — AFP

