Algerians set to vote on new constitution

ALGIERS: Algerians are set to vote on Sunday in a constitutional referendum the government touts as heralding a “new republic”, but a long-running protest movement rejects the exercise as window-dressing.

Observers see the constitution as the centrepiece of now-hospitalised President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s strategy to neutralise the Hirak movement, which staged vast demonstrations last year and forced his predecessor from office.

Despite Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s fall from power, the Hirak has failed to achieve its goal of a full overhaul of Algeria’s sclerotic political system, in place since independence from France in 1962.

In a key setback for the protest movement, Tebboune, widely seen as the army’s preferred candidate, was elected in a December 2019 presidential poll, despite the Hirak urging root-and-branch reform ahead of any elections.

Then it was forced to suspend its protests in March as the coronavirus pandemic struck.

But Tebboune, who took power after a poll marred by record low turnout, has sought legitimacy by ostensibly reaching out to the Hirak.

He has promised a new constitutional settlement he presents as meeting the movement’s demands.

But the lack of radical change in the document, which strengthens the president and the army, has left many sceptical.

“The referendum will have no impact in terms of offering a political alternative or a change in how the country is governed’’, said Louisa Dris-Ait Hamadouche, a political science professor at the University of Algiers.

Algeria, with a population of 44 million on the doorstep of Europe, has escaped the violence and severe repression triggered by most of the 2011 Arab uprisings.

But with its oil-reliant economy in crisis and its young people desperate for work, the government is under pressure, also exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tebboune himself was transferred from hospital in Algiers to Germany on Wednesday, officials said, days after the 74-year-old went into self-isolation following reports of suspected Covid-19 cases among his staff.

Politically, Tebboune was already “in a delicate situation”, said Algeria expert Hasni Abidi, pointing to the army’s resurgent political role since Bouteflika’s departure after two decades in power. — AFP

