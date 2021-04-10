Region World 

Algerian president cautions pro-democracy protesters

Oman Observer

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune warned pro-democracy Hirak activists of “non-innocent activities” as authorities say the movement is being hijacked ahead of elections. Tebboune warned against “non-innocent activities” that “attempt to hinder the democratic process”, after meeting of the country’s top security council.
The president has called early elections for June 12 in an attempt to respond to the country’s political and socio-economic crisis, but Hirak supporters have denounced the vote as a “masquerade”. The Hirak protest movement was sparked over then-president Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s bid for a fifth term in office. — AFP

