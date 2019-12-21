Algerian-Omani cultural meet begins at Nizwa tomorrow

NIZWA, DEC 21 – The second Omani-Algerian Civil Forum, organised by the Cultural and Scientific Committee of the Nizwa Club, in cooperation with the Heritage Association of Algeria, will begin on Monday at Nizwa Hall in Nizwa College of Applied Sciences. The scientific symposium of the forum includes a number of research and studies to be presented by researchers and historians from the Sultanate and Algeria. It deals with several cultural and scientific issues and gives insight into the civilisational and historical relations between the Sultanate and Algeria. The inaugural ceremony will be held under the auspices of Saud bin Sulaiman al Nabhani, State Adviser, in the presence of dignitaries, officials and other guests.

Speaking about the forum and the accompanying science symposium, Abdullah bin Mohammed al Abri, Chairman of the Scientific and Cultural Committee of the Nizwa Club, said the event follows the first forum held in Algiers in 2017, when several meetings were held between the Omani and Algerian sides. The forum includes a scientific symposium and trips to some tourist and historical places of the Sultanate, besides visits to Omani scholars. Al Abri said: “The committee completes its sixth year as a brilliant cultural and scientific initiative in science and knowledge. It contributes to spreading a culture that suits the status of a great country with a long history and rich heritage. It keeps up various cultural and scientific events locally, regionally and internationally. Thanks to Allah first, and then to a number of Omani academics, writers and poets, who have vowed to serve the cultural scene and contribute their knowledge to enriching the cultural life.”

“Here, in this scientific, literary and cultural event, we are trying to highlight a group of topics that are concerned with Omani-Algerian relations and research on the historical and cultural roots of this established relationship. A poetry evening will be held at the Nizwa Public Library theatre, in which a group of Omani and Algerian poets will participate. In addition to visits to a number of private and public libraries in the Sultanate, we will hold dialogue sessions in the universities of Nizwa and Al Sharqiah. Also, we will visit a number of archaeological sites in various governorates,” Abdullah al Abri added.

Ahmed bin Hilal al Abri, head of the organising committee of the forum, explained: “The committee has completed its preparations to hold the forum, which witnesses a distinguished presence; a group of researchers, writers and scholars from both countries. Holding the forum in the Sultanate is an opportunity to introduce to Algeria the cultural heights Oman has reached and its advancements in other aspects.”

There will be visits to some cultural and historical monuments in the Sultanate such as Hisn Al Shumookh Library in the Wilayat of Manah, Manah Cultural Centre, Bidiya Museum, Imam Al Salami Library, Ibra Cultural Centre, Sinaw Cultural Centre, Waqf Al Hamra Library, Bait Al Hamra Museum, the National Museum, the National Documents and Archives Authority, Sultan Qaboos Mosque, Fort and Antiquities of Bat in Ibri, Public Library in Bahla, Bait Al Ghashham, and Shaikh Al Maawali School in Wadi Al Maawal.