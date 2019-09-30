Alfardan Group launches The St Regis brand in Oman

Qatar’s Alfardan Group announced yesterday the debut of The St Regis brand in Oman, at Al Mouj Muscat. In collaboration with Marriott International, Alfardan Group announced the addition of its newest luxury destination, The St Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort and branded residences, referred to “Alfardan Resort”, during an exclusive event in Muscat.

The launch event for the prestigious destination was held under the auspices His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan. The event gathered government dignitaries and over 200 VIPs in the private and public sectors, as well as distinguished local, regional and global media representatives.

Through its subsidiaries, Alfardan Group’s portfolio has followed a strategic and ambitious expansion drive in the region, today counting over 14 hotel, residential and commercial developments in Qatar alone, and a number of large-scale hospitality and real estate projects in the Gulf region and Turkey.

This master development is its third high-profile venture in Oman, following Finaa Alfardan and Alfardan Heights, as it solidifies its footprint and diversifies its presence in the Sultanate’s booming regional hospitality sector. It also marks the debut of the iconic St Regis brand in Oman.

Commenting on the launch of the flagship project, Omar Hussain Alfardan, President and CEO, Alfardan Group, said: “Alfardan Group is proud to announce the arrival of The St Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort and branded residences to the heart of Oman’s capital. On this occasion, allow me to extend my deepest gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, for honouring us with his presence and for his patronage of our momentous launch for this luxury destination in the Sultanate.

We launched the Middle East’s very first St Regis property out of Doha and most recently announced The St Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl- Qatar. This development comes a decade after we introduced St Regis to Doha and the Middle East. This track record of firsts is nothing short of a testament to the synergies and promise we share with the iconic brand to deliver exceptional experiences for our guests.”

Alfardan Group’s The St Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort and branded residences, a power partnership for the Qatari and Omani hospitality sectors, is set to further strengthen economic ties and bolster collaboration between both nations, in light of the global interest in the Sultanate’s tourism and hospitality sector.

An architectural masterpiece seamlessly fusing cultural imprints of decades in Omani history with contemporary design features, to the backdrop of landscaped greenery, The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort and branded residences is a testament to Alfardan Group’s commitment to superior benchmarks in luxury, quality and service excellence. Comprising 271 crafted guestrooms and suites in the resort and 170 branded residences featuring a mix of one-to-four-bedroom units and duplexes, the master development is an exemplar of modern luxury living, offering international tourists, families and residents’ world-class facilities and services.

Future guests and residents will have access to The St Regis signature superior amenities and exclusive butler service. They will also be privy to bespoke wellbeing experiences, as well as to corporate amenities and facilities, including a host of dining outlets, a VIP lounge, a business centre, a deluxe wellness centre and spa, and a modern health club.