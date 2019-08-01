Alert for Omanis visiting Pakistan for treatment

Muscat: The Ministry of Health retweeted on Thursday the statement issued last April by the Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, regarding the law on transplantation and transfer of kidney.

The Embassy had earlier issued a statement to the Omani citizens wishing to visit the country for kidney transplantation on the latest development of the law, which considers it as criminalization of the law of Pakistan for kidney transferring and transplanting if it is outside the family framework.

The embassy stated, “attention to the Omani citizens wishing to visit the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for treatment purposes regarding the criminalization of kidney transplantation outside the family framework in Pakistani law. The individuals involved in this crime shall face heavy penalty and punishment as well as endangering the life of the patient as these operations are being conducted in unhealthy and uninhabited places under mysterious circumstances”.