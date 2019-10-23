Alawi reviews relations with Iranian minister

MUSCAT: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday received Dr Ali Asghar Mounesan, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who is currently visiting the Sultanate.

The two sides reviewed fields of the joint cooperation, and means of developing them between the two friendly countries. The meeting was attended by officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the delegation accompanying the guest.

Meanwhile, Shaikha Aisha bint Khalfan al Siyabiyah, Chairperson of the Public Authority for Craft Industries (PACI), also received in her office on Wednesday Dr Ali Asghar Mounesan.

The two sides discussed means of promoting the joint cooperation and relations between the two countries in craft industries field, as well as exchanging expertise to upgrade handicrafts industry.

The Iranian guest was also briefed on the national umbrella for craft projects, which is implemented in various governorates of the Sultanate, in addition to the PACI’s pioneering initiatives in supporting craft industries.

Marketing and promotional initiatives and projects implemented by PACI were highlighted during the meeting, in addition to the potential of adopting plans to promote cooperation in various craft fields. — ONA

