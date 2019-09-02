Main 

Alawi receives Swedish Foreign Minister

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: Yousef bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received on Monday Margot Wallström, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Kingdom. The meeting reviewed the bilateral relations between the Sultanate and the Kingdom of Sweden and means of enhancing them in various areas to serve the joint interests.

The meeting also touched on a number of regional and international issues of common concern and exchanged views of them. They stressed the importance of solving disputes through dialogue and diplomatic methods which enhances security and stability in the region and the world.

The meeting was attended by a number of officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and members of the delegation accompanying the Sweden minister –ONA

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4162 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Salaries to be paid by June 20, says Ministry of Manpower

Oman Observer Comments Off on Salaries to be paid by June 20, says Ministry of Manpower

Oman, Belarus seek to enhance economic, commercial ties

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman, Belarus seek to enhance economic, commercial ties

In setback for Trump, Democrats seize US House control

Oman Observer Comments Off on In setback for Trump, Democrats seize US House control