Alawi receives Sweden Foreign Minister

Muscat: Yousef bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received on Monday Margot Wallström, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Kingdom. The meeting reviewed the bilateral relations between the Sultanate and the Kingdom of Sweden and means of enhancing them in various areas to serve the joint interests.

The meeting also touched on a number of regional and international issues of common concern and exchanged views of them. They stressed the importance of solving disputes through dialogue and diplomatic methods which enhances security and stability in the region and the world.

The meeting was attended by a number of officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and members of the delegation accompanying the Sweden minister –ONA