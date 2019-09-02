Main 

Alawi receives Sweden Foreign Minister

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: Yousef bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received on Monday Margot Wallström, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Kingdom. The meeting reviewed the bilateral relations between the Sultanate and the Kingdom of Sweden and means of enhancing them in various areas to serve the joint interests.

The meeting also touched on a number of regional and international issues of common concern and exchanged views of them. They stressed the importance of solving disputes through dialogue and diplomatic methods which enhances security and stability in the region and the world.

The meeting was attended by a number of officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and members of the delegation accompanying the Sweden minister –ONA

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4160 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Cooler temperatures set in Oman

Oman Observer Comments Off on Cooler temperatures set in Oman

Hotels in Muscat gear up for Eid al Adha holidays

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Hotels in Muscat gear up for Eid al Adha holidays

Frenchman sails around the world in 40 days

Oman Observer Comments Off on Frenchman sails around the world in 40 days