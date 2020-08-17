Main 

Alawi receives phone call from Israeli Foreign Minister

Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible For Foreign Affairs, on Monday received a phone call from the Israeli Foreign Minister, Gabi Ashkenazi.

The two ministers reviewed the latest developments in the region.

