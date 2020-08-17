Main Alawi receives phone call from Israeli Foreign Minister 17/08/202017/08/2020 Oman Observer Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible For Foreign Affairs, on Monday received a phone call from the Israeli Foreign Minister, Gabi Ashkenazi. The two ministers reviewed the latest developments in the region. ShareClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related