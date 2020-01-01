Alawi receives Iraqi official

MUSCAT: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received in his office on Wednesday Dr Abdul Karim Hashem, Senior Under-Secretary at the Foreign Ministry of Iraq, who is on an official visit to the Sultanate, within the framework of the political consultations between the two brotherly countries. The two sides discussed relations of the existing cooperation in various fields to serve the joint interests. They also touched on regional and international issues of common concern, as well as the efforts exerted to achieve peace and stability in the region. The meeting was attended by Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Diplomatic Affairs, senior officers at the Ministry, the Iraqi Ambassador to the Sultanate and the official delegation accompanying the guest. — ONA

