Main 

Alawi receives Indian external affairs minister

Oman Observer

Muscat: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs received S Jaishankar, Indian External Affairs Minister, on Monday.

Besides holding meetings on matters of mutual interest, an agreement for cooperation in the field of Maritime Transport will be signed during the visit.

Dr Jaishankar will also interact with the Indian community in Muscat during the visit, according to the Indian Embassy sources in Oman.

“Oman is a strategic partner of India and the two countries are linked closely by geography, history, and culture and enjoy warm and cordial relations. India is among Oman’s top trading partners. During 2018-19, bilateral trade stood at $5 billion,” a statement said.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4814 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman at Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman at Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament

Academic research, industry connect get a big boost

Oman Observer Comments Off on Academic research, industry connect get a big boost

Australia foils ‘terror plot’ to down plane

Oman Observer Comments Off on Australia foils ‘terror plot’ to down plane