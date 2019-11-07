Alawi receives chairman of Kuwaiti Human Rights Diwan

Muscat: Yousef bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs received at the general diwan of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday Jassem Mubarak al Mubaraki, Chairman of the National Diwan for Human Rights of the sisterly State of Kuwait, who is currently visiting the Sultanate.

The two sides discussed aspects of the joint cooperation between the national institutions and committees of human rights in the two brotherly countries.

The meeting was attended by Dr Sulaiman al Harbi, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the Sultanate, Mohammed bin Nasser al Wahibi, Head of the Minister’s Office Department and Shaikh Humaid bin Ali al Maani, Head of Global Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. –ONA