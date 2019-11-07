Local 

Alawi meets Kuwaiti official

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received at the General Diwan of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday Jassem Mubarak al Mubaraki, Chairman of the National Diwan for Human Rights of Kuwait.
The two sides discussed aspects of cooperation between the national institutions and committees of human rights in the two friendly countries. The meeting was attended by Dr Sulaiman al Harbi, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the Sultanate, Mohammed bin Nasser al Wahibi, Head of the Minister’s Office Department, and Shaikh Humaid bin Ali al Ma’ani, Head of Global Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — ONA

