Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, held talks with Mohammad Javad Zarif, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Tehran on Saturday. They reviewed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and discussed matters of common concern as well the ongoing developments in the region and ways of finding suitable solutions in a bid to keep peace and stability in the region and secure the safety and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs met with Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, on Saturday. During the meeting the minister responsible for foreign affairs underscored the importance of supporting peace and security in the region and respecting the laws on the safety of international navigation. Matters of common concern and ways of fostering bilateral relations between the two countries, were also discussed during the meeting. — ONA

