Alawi meets Iranian, Iraqi counterparts

MUSCAT: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of the 56th session of the Munich Security Conference. They discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.

Also in Munich, Alawi met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammad Ali al Hakim. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and regional issues of common concern between the two countries.

Alawi attended a panel discussion during the conference.

