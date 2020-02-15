Local 

Alawi meets Iranian, Iraqi counterparts

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of the 56th session of the Munich Security Conference. They discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.
Also in Munich, Alawi met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammad Ali al Hakim. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and regional issues of common concern between the two countries.
Alawi attended a panel discussion during the conference.

You May Also Like

Volunteers are welcome

Lakshmi Kothaneth Comments Off on Volunteers are welcome

ROHM announces new season, 8th year of operations

Lakshmi Kothaneth Comments Off on ROHM announces new season, 8th year of operations

Travel agency shut for cheating customers

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Travel agency shut for cheating customers