Alawi meets Iranian Foreign Minister

Tehran:  Yousef bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs met in Tehran on Monday with Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The two sides discussed the bilateral relations between the Sultanate and Iran, as well as the latest developments in the region.

They also discussed political files of common concern. Bin Alawi also met with Ali Larijani, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament. The two sides discussed avenues of relations between the Sultanate and Iran and means of promoting them. –ONA

Oman Observer

