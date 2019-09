Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, met Jared Kushner, Senior Adviser to the US President, and Avi Berkowitz, US Middle East Peace Envoy. The meeting, which took place at the Sultanate’s Mission to the United Nations (UN) on Tuesday, discussed means of achieving peace in the Middle East within the framework of the two-state solution, as well as discussing several issues of common concern. — ONA

